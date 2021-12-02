ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Rockies let Jon Gray walk. What's next for their starting rotation?

By Danielle Allentuck danielle.allentuck@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago

Jon Gray took pride in being able to pitch well at altitude.

The battle to constantly adjust his pitches. The mental toughness it required. He embraced all of it, so much so that he ended up pitching better at Coors Field last season than he did on the road.

"When success happens, it just feels good to know you did it in the toughest conditions, it's just really rewarding," Gray said at the end of the season, when he felt confident that he and the Rockies were going to work out a deal. "I could go somewhere else and have better numbers, but I take pride in doing well here."

Gray made his intentions very clear: he wanted to stay with the Rockies. And his team stated that they wanted him back, keeping him at the trade deadline in an effort to work out a long-term deal with their most experienced starter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TATSz_0dCdWPZ000
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill

They started extension talks in July. But, despite Gray's desire to stay in Colorado and the Rockies head start, they weren't able to lock down a deal. Gray instead signed with the Rangers earlier this week on a four-year, $55 million deal.

Gray had been a fixture in the Rockies rotation since 2015. Now, the Rockies are left without one of their stalwart starters.

Getting a free-agent pitcher to agree to pitch at Coors Field in the middle of their career is no easy task, and would likely require the Rockies being willing to spend big money to woo one of the remaining available to starters. Trades are viable options, with the Reds and the Athletics among the teams reportedly making players available.

The Rockies missed out on the first wave of free agency, signing only players who were on their active roster last season. Now MLB is in a lockdown, with all transactions frozen for the foreseeable future.

So what now for the Rockies rotation? Here's what their current options are:

The locks

Germán Márquez, Antonio Senzatela, Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber are locks. Márquez and Senzatela both received extensions and are under contract until 2025 and 2028, respectively. Freeland and Gomber won't become free agents until 2024 and 2025. While one of these four could be a prized part of a potential trade — the Rockies are especially in the market for a power-hitting outfielder — it's not likely that the Rockies would be willing to part with any of them.

Peter Lambert

If they don't acquire another pitcher, Peter Lambert will be in line for the fifth spot. Lambert dazzled in his debut in 2019, allowing one run in seven innings. Things didn't go as smoothly after that, and he finished with a 7.25 ERA in 19 starts.

Then came Tommy John surgery, knocking him out for the 2020 season. He returned at the tail end of last year, sneaking in two starts. More importantly, he finished the year healthy and will have a normal offseason, meaning he should be ready to go once spring training begins.

Ryan Rolison and Ryan Feltner

The Rockies added Rolison to the 40-man roster recently, protecting him from the Rule 5 draft (which now, it appears, is not happening after the Winter Meetings were cancelled). Feltner made his debut in September, getting thrown into the fire to replace Gomber, who's season ended early because of injury. Both are untested and could use more time in Triple-A. But both could also be a fill-in starter when needed.

Long relievers

Ashton Goudeau — fresh off his winding journey around the league that saw him on six different rosters in less than a year — seems to have found his place with the Rockies. He's spending the offseason in Colorado, and was working out at Coors Field with Márquez until the lockdown prohibited players from entering team facilities and working with league employees. Goudeau was used as a starter, long reliever and setup man last season. Another option is Jhoulys Chacín, who re-signed with the Rockies on a $1.25 million deal. He was a starter for most of his career and began the season as a long man before transitioning to a reliever last season.

Comments / 1

Related
thednvr.com

Jon Gray signs four-year deal with Texas Rangers, Rockies get nothing for their loss

It may not be shocking, and it certainly isn’t the conclusion for which many Rockies fans were hoping, but it’s now official. For the first time since June 5, 2013, RHP Jon Gray is no longer associated with the Colorado Rockies. The 30-year-old starting pitcher signed a four-year deal with the Texas Rangers believed to be worth $56 million, according…
MLB
beyondtheboxscore.com

Someone save Jon Gray

The Rockies didn’t know what they were doing with Jon Gray. That isn’t just in reference to Colorado’s refusal to trade him at the deadline or extend him a qualifying offer. Those are both bad enough on their own, but the Rockies squandered Gray for most of the first seven years of his career. Gray’s a talented pitcher with incredible tools, but the Rockies never figured out how to weaponize him.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers reportedly interested in RHP Jon Gray

Several teams are showing “legitimate interest” in free agent right-hander Jon Gray, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports (Twitter link), with the Rangers included in that list. Gray’s decision may come relatively soon. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweets that there is some industry expectation that Gray will sign within the next week or prior to the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
FanSided

Colorado Rockies rumors: Jon Gray on New York Mets radar?

As the hours tick down toward the expiration of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, could starting pitcher Jon Gray exchange his Colorado Rockies uniform for one from the New York Mets?. Here’s why the rumors about Jon Gray leaving the Colorado Rockies for the New York Mets are heating up.
MLB
FanSided

Don’t be surprised if Jon Gray signs soon … and not with the Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have dropped the ball a lot of times in handling Jon Gray and his free agency in the last few months. They didn’t trade him to a contender at the trade deadline (and, reportedly, didn’t even consider it), gave him their first offer late in the season and made it a lowball offer, and then didn’t give him a qualifying offer.
MLB
Gazette

Jon Gray signing with the Rangers, ending his tenure with the Rockies

Jon Gray is finalizing a four-year deal worth $56 million with the Texas Rangers, according to multiple reports. The contract is pending a physical. The Rockies drafted Gray, now 30, in 2013. He made his debut two years later, and the Rockies developed him into a pitcher who could excel at altitude. He had a 4.59 ERA last season, and pitched better at Coors Field than on the road.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Austin Gomber
Person
Jhoulys Chacín
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Kyle Freeland
FanSided

Jon Gray finally escapes Rockies in deal with Texas Rangers

The Colorado Rockies wanted to keep Jon Gray. They had offered him an extension shortly before the season came to an end and made another attempt early in the offseason. While neither attempt was successful, the Rockies were hopeful that Gray would return to the only franchise he had known.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Jon Gray Agrees To Four-Year Contract with Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers and RHP Jon Gray have agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract according to multiple reports. ESPN‘s Jeff Passan reported the terms of the contract. (The venerable MLB Trade Rumors predicted this exact deal.) Gray was once seen as a can’t-miss prospect coming out of the University...
MLB
9NEWS

Reports: Former Rockies pitcher Jon Gray signing with Texas Rangers

DENVER — Former Rockies pitcher Jon Gray will be signing with the Texas Rangers in free agency, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the deal, saying Gray will sign a four-year contract with Texas worth $56M. Passan noted the deal is pending a physical.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Reds#Free Agents#Athletics
FanSided

Not trading Jon Gray was a colossal mistake for the Colorado Rockies

Looking back, the decision for the Colorado Rockies to not trade Jon Gray during the 2021 MLB trade deadline was a massive mistake for the franchise. It’s long been suggested it was a blunder, but when Gray inked a deal with the Texas Rangers on Sunday and walked away from the only team he has ever known in Colorado, the mistake became magnified 100-fold.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
bleachernation.com

And Jon Gray is Signing with the Texas Rangers, Which Will Start to Make Us Chippy (UPDATE)

Well, I’m disappointed. Jon Gray was a very obvious fit for the Cubs, even in the current period where 2022 is not a “ball out for it” year, and he ain’t coming. There haven’t been many free agents who’ve signed elsewhere that I specifically wanted for the Cubs, but Gray was one of them. I’m chapped. When Kevin Gausman gets 5/$110 million from the Blue Jays, I don’t really take that as any kind of referendum on what the Cubs did or didn’t do this offseason. He would’ve been a stretch for them at this moment in time, logically speaking.
MLB
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy