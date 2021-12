Born in 1901, Walter E. Disney was, from his earliest days, a visionary. The young artist was already drawing his first somewhat crude characters at the age of 7. He never stopped. His passion carried him to Hollywood with $40 and an unfinished cartoon in his pocket. By 1923, at the tender age of 22, the Walt Disney empire was born. Today, we cannot imagine a world without Mickey Mouse, the Little Mermaid, the Lion King or hundreds of other beloved characters. The Walt Disney Company has become one of the largest media conglomerates in the world.

