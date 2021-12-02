ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The SEC Whistleblower Program's First Decade: $1 Billion in Awards and Counting

By Gary L. Azorsky, Raymond M. Sarola
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its 10-year existence the SEC’s whistleblower program has recovered nearly $5 billion in actions that were initiated or assisted by whistleblower tips and paid over $1 billion in...

