Energy Industry

Chevron leverages higher oil prices for more share buybacks

By Kevin Crowley on
worldoil.com
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) - Chevron Corp. boosted its planned share buyback to as much as $5 billion per year, as the oil giant uses higher commodities prices to step up returns to investors rather than investing in production growth. The repurchases are now seen at $3 billion to $5 billion...

State
New Mexico State
worldoil.com

Natural gas traders worry prices could plunge after volatile winter

(Bloomberg) --It’s been a roller-coaster ride for natural gas this year, with most of the time spent climbing to newer heights. Spot contracts in Asia and Europe surged to a record, triggering factory closures and bankrupting energy retailers from Singapore to the UK. Higher prices also meant storage facilities weren’t replenished as much as usual, and now they’re being depleted quickly.
rigzone.com

Oil Traders Stampede to Exit

Oil traders and investors are shutting down their books at a rapid pace. Oil traders and investors are shutting down their books at a rapid pace, after a remarkable period of year-end volatility. Combined open interest in four Brent and West Texas Intermediate contracts, alongside the primary gasoline and diesel...
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crude prices fall for sixth-straight week

Renewed concern about COVID-19 – with the emergence and rise of the omicron variant – and its impact on world oil demand continue to weigh on oil markets. West Texas Intermediate, which plunged $10 the Friday after Thanksgiving, struggled to rebound this week, rising only two of five trading days on the New York Mercantile Exchange. After opening the trading week with a $1.80 gain, prices followed with a $3.77 decline that Thursday’s 93-cent rise could not overcome. Prices ended the week at $66.26, down 24 cents for the day and below the $69.95 at Monday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $62.74, according to Plains All American.
FOXBusiness

Oil climbs as OPEC sticks to its own course

OPEC stayed the course this week, sticking to their planned 400,000-barrels-a-day production increase and did not give in to the fears surrounding the recent price crash due to the omicron variant virus worries. Now, the Biden administration is celebrating beautiful organic OPEC-produced fossil fuels. They took the time to congratulate...
agrinews-pubs.com

Commodity Insight: Crude oil prices rise from ashes

Based on the Consumer Price Index, a tool used to measure inflation, there was a 6.2% increase in the cost of all items over the past year. The sharp spike in inflation was due to energy, shelter, food and vehicle costs. Compared to a year ago, it was the highest...
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Confidence And Caveats Calm A Crazed Oil Market

OPEC+ managed to stabilize oil prices after what had been an incredibly volatile week, with the cartel adding plenty of caveats to its decision to stick to its plan vis-a-vis oil production increases. Friday, December 3rd, 2021. The most anticipated event of the week - a decision from OPEC+ on...
Seeking Alpha

More Turmoil For Crude Oil: OPEC+ Ready, But Powell Tapers

OPEC+ sticks to January output hike, but demand collapse may be imminent with the emergence of the omicron variant. The sharp decline in West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil prices on the back of the omicron coronavirus variant outbreak has left many key market participants and facilitators reeling from the shock. Compounding the price action collapse were statements made by OPEC+ on planned future production hikes and Jerome Powell on the state of asset purchase programs. However, corrective moves in the sharp decline were fortunately provided by data releases by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the American Petroleum Institute (API). An interesting point of observation, as will be elucidated later, is how the price action stuck to key price levels despite the severe implications and the instantaneous severity of the price decline triggers. As we will see earlier, further downside for crude oil may be ahead based on technical information derived from chart analysis.
MarketRealist

Should You Buy Oil Stocks Now? Risk-Reward Dynamics, Explained

In a major respite for consumers globally, crude oil prices have come down. Meanwhile, falling energy prices haven’t been pleasant news for oil and gas producers, and their stock prices have also followed crude oil lower. Would it make sense to buy oil stocks now and which energy stocks look like good buys? Here are the risk-reward dynamics of investing in oil stocks.
Antelope Valley Press

OPEC, allies stick to modest output boost

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided, Thursday, to stick to their plans to boost oil production even as the new omicron variant cast a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic. Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia, and their...
Houston Chronicle

Oil rallies after OPEC+ takes flexible stance on supply

Oil jumped after the OPEC+ alliance left the door open to reversing its decision to boost output, with the impact of the omicron Covid-19 variant on demand remaining highly uncertain. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $68 a barrel after closing higher on Thursday following the producer group's decision. OPEC+ agreed...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
