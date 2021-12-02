Mesa Asks Residents for Input to Determine Future Development of Parks and Recreation Programs

Lead An online community survey is asking residents for input to determine future development of Mesa's Parks and Recreation programs. More details at www.mesanow.org

An online community survey is underway to help the City of Mesa’s Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department get a better understanding of residents’ usage and needs for the parks and recreation system.

The community survey is the next major public input phase of the two planning efforts to create Mesa’s Footprint for the Future. One aspect is for the department’s Comprehensive Plan to guide present and future growth and development of Mesa parks, public spaces, recreation programs and facilities. The other aspect is to get feedback on how to implement Mesa’s first-ever Climate Action Plan, a City Council priority initiative calling for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and establishing strategies to increase sustainability at all City operations.

The online survey is available at footprintfuturemesa.com/community-survey until Dec. 17. The survey was recently mailed to a random sample of 4,000 households.

The Footprint for the Future Campaign began with a series of community meetings in September to get input about the Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Plan and a series of virtual meetings in October and November about the Climate Action Plan.

