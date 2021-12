Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador held a massive rally in Mexico City Wednesday to mark the midway point in his six-year term amid polls showing that about two-thirds of Mexicans approve of the job he is doing. López Obrador’s masterful use of televised news briefings, his folksy style and personal austerity have apparently won over Mexicans, despite any number of indicators suggesting the country isn’t doing so well. Mexico is approaching 450,000 COVID-19 deaths, has inflation of around 7% and an almost unabated wave of drug gang homicides. But with no mask requirements — a hallmark of his...

