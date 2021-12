Factories are being transformed from the ground up as the Fourth Industrial Revolution gains momentum. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is ramping up. But what is it exactly? What technological advancements enable this new wave of transition to more advanced production means and processes? And what is the role of machine vision in this huge gear train? Let’s take a quick spin through the history of manufacturing to understand the context of transformation that currently occurs within factories, marked by a number of milestones introducing new means to mechanize production and push it to the next level.

