Shell has scrapped its plans to develop the Cambo North Sea oilfield, throwing the future of the controversial project firmly opposed by climate activists into doubt.The oil giant said it had concluded the economic case for investment in the project off the Shetland Isles is “not strong enough” and also cited the potential for delays.What is the Cambo oilfield?The site, 75 miles west of Shetland in Scotland is an oilfield is believed to hold around 800 million barrels of oil.If the Cambo license is approved by the UK’s Oil and Gas Authority, the project would produce up to 170 million barrels of oil between...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO