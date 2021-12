The body of an environmental activist has been found buried under a pile of clothes in an abandoned house in Chile.Police found Javiera Rojas, 43, with her hands and feet tied in one of the rooms in the house on Sunday in Calama city, which is in the country’s northern Antofagasta region.Investigators said there were multiple wounds on her body. Neighbours had alerted Chilean authorities. In her country, Rojas was known for opposing dams and defended the lands of the town of El Durazno, located in the Coquimbo region’s Cogotí valley. Rojas was against the installation of the La Tranca...

