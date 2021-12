Kansas City, Mo. -- Three University of Lynchburg women's soccer players earned all-region honors the United Soccer Coaches announced Monday. Alix Allen added a second-team all-region award to her collection this year after earning first-team honors in the conference for the second-consecutive season. Allen started all 21 matches for a Hornet defense that only allowed 0.75 goals per match with 12 shutouts. The senior from Virginia Beach, Va. scored four goals with two assists, including her first-collegiate score against Sweet Briar on Sept. 28. She grabbed the conference's player of the week award after scoring in overtime against Washington and Lee on Oct. 1.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO