Repetition is not truth

NOTE: This review contains spoilers for Deathloop, Outer Wilds, and Returnal. THE RUSSIAN LITERARY CRITIC Viktor Shklovsky held that one function of great works is to “lay bare the device.” We normally think of literature, so this influential argument goes, as being determined by its content — that is, by particular characters, the settings they inhabit, and the actions they perform. But what literary works are really made up of is a complex arrangement of formal “devices” — things like repetition, point-of-view narration, or nonlinear chronology in a story — that are pure conventions of literary structure bearing no relation to reality. (“In art,” Shklovsky wrote, “blood is not bloody […] it just rhymes with ‘flood.’” [1]) Laying bare such devices thus means using them without any story motivation whatsoever — say, ending a novel mid-sentence just because you can, rather than because the narrator’s quill has run dry or because the protagonist has just been assassinated — thereby highlighting the autonomous forms that actually determine literary composition and jolting the reader into a newfound attention to what is truly artistic about art. This kind of technical attention has come to be known as formalism.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO