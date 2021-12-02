ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fannie Mae promotes two longtime leaders to key positions

By Spencer Lee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFannie Mae announced two major promotions within its finance leadership team, naming Chryssa Halley executive vice president and chief financial officer to help guide the company’s increased social responsibility efforts. It also appointed Jim Holmberg senior vice president and controller. Halley most recently held the title of senior vice...

