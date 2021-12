Just in time for the holidays, ProHEALTH Dental celebrated the opening of CareMount Dental’s new location. ProHEALTH has five major clinical affiliations, one of which is now CareMount Dental, located at 657 Main Street, Mt. Kisco, NY. This office will offer a full range of adult services to complement CareMount Dental/Kids are Great that was opened earlier this year. ProHEALTH is a multispecialty medical group serving the Hudson Valley and New York City that stresses the important connection between oral health and overall health. This message will now spread to CareMount Dental’s patients in Mount Kisco and nearby communities with help of lead dentist, Dr. Deepthi Rao. — Alexa Troob.

MOUNT KISCO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO