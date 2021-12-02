Lakers schedule: Key matchups in December to watch for

The Los Angeles Lakers are 12-11 through the first 23 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

This isn’t where a team with championship aspirations wants to be, but the Lakers have endured several setbacks that have delayed how good the team could look by now.

LeBron James entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols is the latest hitch the Lakers have had to deal with, and his absence will linger into key December matchups.

The Lakers need to close the year on a high note before the schedule gradually increases in toughness, and collecting wins needs to be the focus.

Of course, every game is crucial and has some sort of implication, especially because the Lakers want to be a title-contending team.

Let’s analyze the December schedule for L.A. to track the key games to watch for:

Dec. 3: vs. L.A. Clippers

The Clippers will be coming off a loss to the Sacramento Kings when the Lakers play its L.A. rival on Dec. 3.

Kawhi Leonard is notably out for the foreseeable future, which has increased the workload for Paul George.

The Lakers are just a half-game above the Clippers (11-11) in the Western Conference, and a win would help with a possible tiebreaker scenario down the line.

Plus, there are always bragging rights that come with these games because both teams have star talent that can compete on a nightly basis.

The Lakers will not have LeBron, and the Clippers won’t have Leonard. How do the teams fare without their respective No. 1 options?

Dec. 9: at Memphis Grizzlies

The Lakers have already defeated the Memphis Grizzlies once this season, but the stakes are higher for this one.

Memphis will not have Ja Morant, making it easier for L.A.’s defense to extract a win.

The Grizzlies are currently tied with the Lakers in games behind but have a slightly higher win percentage (2% difference) that gives them the No. 5 seed.

A Lakers win would help a potential tiebreaker if the Grizzlies remain competitive without their franchise cornerstone.

Dec. 15: at Dallas Mavericks

James should be back for this matchup. The Luka Doncic vs. LeBron James matchups are always filled with entertainment, and that should be the case again.

The Mavericks are No. 4 in the West, with Doncic leading the way yet again for a roster that still doesn’t have solid pieces around him.

This game makes the list because of the possible implications it could have for the playoffs, and it allows L.A. to see how to best guard Doncic given the absence of key defenders Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

It’ll also be Jason Kidd’s first game coaching against the Lakers since leaving to be Dallas’ head coach over the summer.

Dec. 21: vs. Phoenix Suns

Only time will tell if the Phoenix Suns are still riding their scorching win streak by the time this game rolls around, but the Lakers have to perform flawlessly.

As expected, the defending Western Conference champions have not missed a beat after a rough start, which lasted only a few games. But the squad is back and better than ever, posing a significant challenge for L.A.

The Lakers lost to the Suns in the second game of the regular season, so this allows L.A. to see how it would fare against a title contender in December.

Dec. 25: vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Christmas showdown between the Brooklyn Nets and Lakers definitely deserves a spot.

Brooklyn has been riding high despite Kyrie Irving’s absence, and both squads could meet in the NBA Finals. That, of course, depends on how the Lakers improve, if at all, as the season progresses.

Regardless, this is a game NBA fans have been waiting to see for a long time. Every time a matchup comes, stars from both sides end up not playing. That will be the case with Irving, but fans must hope everyone else can suit up.

Dec. 29: at Memphis Grizzlies

This game is the Lakers’ final time traveling to Memphis in the regular season. If the Lakers win both December games against the Grizzlies, the season series will be decided no matter the outcome of the fourth game, and L.A. will have the tiebreaker advantage if it comes into play.

Honorable mentions

Los Angeles hosts the Boston Celtics on Dec. 7, which is always a matchup to watch. The Celtics drubbed the Lakers earlier in the season, so the Lakers want to tie the season series.

The Lakers travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 17. The Lakers need revenge after losing in a blowout last time, and Minnesota holds a play-in tournament spot. The Dec. 31 game against the Portland Trail Blazers has the exact same situation.