The Dragon Ball franchise has a long, long history of video games, dating all the way back to the '80s when the original manga was still running. While it has a varied history, most of its more successful titles consist primarily of fighting games and RPGs, which makes sense considering the story of Son Goku and his friends lends itself perfectly to both genres. So, it’s safe to say that everyone was surprised to learn about Dragon Ball: The Breakers, an asymmetrical multiplayer game where a group of players take control of regular citizens in the Dragon Ball world (instead of, you know, actual characters fans know and care about) and must flee from one player controlling one of the series iconic villains. Basically, it’s Dragon Ball Dead by Daylight.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO