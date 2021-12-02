The 10 Most Painful Booby Traps in Home Alone

(Le Mars) — “Hometown Christmas in Le Mars” kicked off the weekend’s festivities with the showing of the movie “Home Alone” that was featured on two large digital screens at Total Motors auto dealership. Two screens were used offering everyone a good seat to view the movie. Several people were re-living some nostalgia Friday evening as they watched the movie on the same property that years ago served as the site for the “Mars Under The Stars” drive-in movie. Several hundred vehicles were parked at the auto dealership lot to watch “Home Alone”, the movie most associated with the launching of Macaulay Culkin’s acting career. For some people, especially younger children, it may be the first time viewing the 1990 released comedy movie, now considered to be a “holiday classic.” For others, especially the adults gathered at Total Motors, perhaps they had seen the movie on several previous occasions, but believe the movie is worthy of viewing again and again. Although many people chose to remain in the warm comforts of their vehicle while viewing the movie, and listening to the movie from their car’s radio, chuckles of laughter could still be heard coming from those parked cars when the movie portrayed many slap-stick comedy scenes when “Kevin” (portrayed by Culkin) who was accidentally left home while his family went on a Christmas vacation, used home-made security measures to foil the attempts of would-be burglars known as the “Water Bandits”. American Bank along with Total Motors helped sponsor the popular event.

LE MARS, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO