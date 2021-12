When I was growing up, it seemed disabled folks like myself (and anyone considered “different”) were expected to make sacrifices to adapt to their environment—rather than having the environment welcome us fully. As a disability advocate pushing for more humane, inclusive, and collaborative approaches to design and accessibility, I’ve seen this change considerably in the last decade. Perhaps fueled by accessible technology, the wider public has become aware of communities that have been hidden away. And those historically marginalized communities have also used their voices to express their needs and raise their expectations—so that all who are different can expect equity.

DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO