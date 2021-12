The film Please Remove Your Shoes, released in 2010, documents the development of security theater in airports after 9/11. It shows how the Transportation Security Administration's screening for commercial flights encouraged a false sense of security among passengers so that they are more likely to fly — without making anyone much safer. This conclusion is reinforced each time screeners fail another test by inspectors who sneak guns and other weapons past them.

