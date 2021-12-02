ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts see supply chain disruptions extending into 2022 and beyond

By STEPHEN LOIACONI, The National Desk
WSYX ABC6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“If you’ve watched the news recently, you might think the shelves in all our stores are empty across the country, that parents won’t be able to get presents for their children this holiday season,” Biden said. “But here’s the deal: For the vast majority of the country, that’s not what’s...

abc6onyourside.com

Fortune

Shipping container lines on track make a record-breaking $150 billion this year from the supply chain breakdown

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Prices on consumer goods have surged to 31-year highs as retailers face a very real supply chain crisis ahead of the holiday season. But one group is profiting off of Christmas woes and celebrating with very stuffed stockings: shipping container companies.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Return to sender: Holiday product returns will stress supply chains

Much ado has been made about holiday sales, and for good reason –– this holiday season figures to be unlike any other as supply chain disruptions continue to complicate the path from retailer to consumer. But not enough emphasis is being placed on the other direction: returns. The reverse journey...
BUSINESS
CBS Denver

As FTC Looks Closely At Supply Shortage, Colorado Company Helps Consumers Navigate The Waters

DENVER (CBS4) – Consumers in Colorado and other parts of the country are feeling the effects of supply chain shortages on their wallets. The Federal Trade Commission is ordering large retailers and wholesalers to provide information that will help better understand chain disruptions. (credit: CBS) The orders are being sent to retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Kroger. Other large companies like Procter & Gamble Co., Tyson Foods and Kraft Heinz Co. are also being asked to comply. Companies are asked to detail the main issues disrupting their ability to obtain, transport and distribute products. Mamenta is Denver-based global trade platform that helps brands expand...
DENVER, CO
State
California State
cheddar.com

Supply Chain Snarls Highlighting Trucking Industry Shortages

Tom Heimgartner was set to be a lawyer until he decided to turn his trucking side job into a full-time career. It's proven fruitful for the president of Best Transportation. But more and more, it's harder to find people willing to hit the road. "Millennials don't want to drive trucks,"...
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Solutions Mitigate Service Risk and Manage Disruptions

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. introduced Supply Sensing to predict supply shortages and mitigate risk; and Global Logistics Orchestration to determine the business impact of shipping delays on downstream operations and service commitments. “E2open’s Supply Sensing application provides new insights to the likelihood of shortages over time using real-time data, supply...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

NFTs are coming to a supply chain near you

In just about any other world, spending nearly $70 million on a JPEG would be seen as absurd. It’s a little bit crazy even in our world. But such is the reality of NFTs, digitized images that are being bought and sold for tens of millions of dollars every day.
INTERNET
Person
Doug Mcmillon
sme.org

Independent 3D Print Services Bolster Supply Chains

With supply chains tied in knots by the pandemic, port glitches and shipping snafus, independent 3D printing services have had a chance to show their value and grow. They made the opportunity pay off. Independent service providers for 3D printing, known by their automated, AI-enabled online platforms, recorded $5.27 billion...
ECONOMY
Forbes

It's Time For Businesses To Demand That Software Vendors Provide An SBoM

Nikhil Gupta is a cybersecurity expert and the founder and CEO of ArmorCode, an award-winning DevSecOps platform. The scourge of cybercrime is growing. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime is "predicted to inflict damages totaling $6 trillion globally in 2021" and is expected "to grow by 15% per year over the next five years, reaching $10.5 trillion annually by 2025." To combat this, President Joe Biden announced an executive order on improving the nation's cybersecurity, which indicated that the federal government will soon require software vendors to provide a software bill of materials (SBoM) to help the government understand the components and dependencies within the software it buys.
SOFTWARE
AFP

US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. The move comes as US President Joe Biden strives to ramp up domestic chip production to ease American industry's reliance on imports. "The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the Federal Trade Commission said in a release, calling chips "critical infrastructure." The world faces a global shortage of semiconductors, choking production of a wide range of products including automobiles, sending new and used car prices surging.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US government sues to block $40 billion Nvidia-Arm chip deal

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block graphics chip maker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm, saying the deal would create a powerful company that could hurt the growth of new technologies. Nvidia Corp., based in Santa Clara, California said in September 2020 that it was buying United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd. from Japanese technology giant Softbank to “create the world’s premier computing company for the age of AI."But the deal immediately raised concerns that Arm would abandon its business model of licensing chip designs to hundreds of tech companies, including many of Nvidia’s competitors....
BUSINESS
Fortune

A ‘not-so-modest’ proposal for fixing the supply chain mess

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As you might have heard, the supply chain is in pretty bad shape right now. Thanks largely to the pandemic’s disruption of life as we knew it, manufacturing and delivery of goods and services are at a crawl, leading to rising costs, delays, and plenty of anxiety to go around. It’s a complex issue, but Uber Freight cofounder Lior Ron has a simple explanation for it.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Omicron Threatens to Extend Retailers’ Labor, Supply Chain Woes

With U.S. inflation above 6% and the new COVID-19 omicron variant quickly emerging across the world, retailers are bracing for the possibility that supply chain disruptions and labor shortages could extend well into 2022 and are looking for ways to dampen the impact. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in remarks...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Sets High Standards for a Verifiably Sustainable Industry

Trust in a smarter cotton future. Cotton is the world’s friendliest fabric. It has clothed and comforted each and every one of us around the world for generations. And no one knows the importance of family and wellbeing better than the tens of thousands of farmers and collaborators that make the cotton industry possible. The world is changing fast, and protecting the environment for future generations is a top priority for cotton growers. Meanwhile, consumers across the globe are taking action into their own hands by selectively choosing products that are sustainably sourced and manufactured. That’s why U.S. Cotton is taking great strides...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Walmart
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Disruptions Force Consumers Change Habits, Plans: Report

Oracle released a new survey, asking United States consumers how they feel about the current supply chain crisis. Eighty-seven percent said they were negatively impacted this past year from the crisis with 60% forced to cancel orders and 80% had to cut ties with favorite brands. The survey shows that 91% of consumers consider the supply chain when purchasing today. However, before the pandemic only 45% said they had considered the delivery process when buying.
ECONOMY
progressivegrocer.com

How Kroger Beat the Supply Chain Crisis

The Kroger Co. translated labor challenges and supply chain disruptions into impressive sales growth in the third quarter, prompting the company to raise its guidance for fiscal 2021. In an earnings call with analysts, CEO Rodney McMullen said the grocery chain hired 64,000 new associates during the third quarter ended...
BUSINESS

