Golf

Ancer, Dahmen, Gooch commit to Sentry TOC

Maui News
 4 days ago

The Sentry Tournament of Champions today announced Abraham Ancer, Joel Dahmen, and Talor Gooch have committed to play in the 2022 winners-only event when it returns to the Kapalua Plantation Course, Jan. 6-9. Ancer earned his first career PGA Tour victory at the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude...

www.mauinews.com

kion546.com

Gooch sails to victory at Sea Island for 1st PGA Tour title

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Talor Gooch has picked up his first PGA Tour title, and he played like he had done this before. Gooch played bogey-free at Sea Island in the final round. He led by as many as five shots on the back nine. He wound up with a 64 and a three-shot victory in the RSM Classic. He’s the seventh player in the 12-year history of the tournament to make the RSM Classic his first PGA Tour title. It sends the former Oklahoma State player to the Masters in April. He’s also No. 33 in the world and leading the FedEx Cup.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
Golf Digest

The clubs Talor Gooch used to win the 2021 RSM Classic

Talor Gooch won the 2021 RSM Classic in comfortable fashion, shooting a bogey-free 64 to tie the 72-hole scoring record at Sea Island (22-under) to win by three shots over Mackenzie Hughes. It not only marked Gooch's first victory in 104 career starts, but it was also only his 10th career top-10 finish, his previous best being a T-3 at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.
GOLF
Golf.com

Talor Gooch rides no-bogey final round at RSM Classic for first PGA Tour win

Pressure, Talor Gooch says, is Best Buy. And it wouldn’t be Sunday, he said Saturday night, after finishing the third round of the RSM Classic with a three-shot lead. The 30-year-old was 18 holes from his first PGA Tour victory, but the nerves ahead had nothing on the thought of wearing a name tag for a living.
GOLF
calgolfnews.com

Gooch Claims First PGA Tour Title by 3 Strokes Over Hughes in RSM Classic

Talor Gooch was in control all the way to his first PGA Tour victory. The 30-year-old Gooch carded a bogey-free, 6-under-par 64 to win the RSM Classic by three strokes over Mackenzie Hughes of Canada, who shot 62, on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Legend of the Fall: Talor Gooch finishes an excellent autumn with breakthrough win at RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The first win of Talor Gooch's PGA Tour career was not easy inside the walls of his own mind—it never is—but to an outside observer, he certainly made it look easy. On a sleepy Sunday at the RSM Classic, in the last official event before the winter break, the Oklahoma native left no doubt that he was the best player on the course. In the process, he put a capstone on a superlative fall and, more importantly, secured the biggest result of his career seven days after his 30th birthday. Just like on Saturday, Gooch proved stingy with a lead, responding to each salvo by his opponents with a birdie of his own, and the closest anyone could come was a brief moment when Mackenzie Hughes pulled within two shots at the ninth hole. Gooch was simply too steadily brilliant, showing no signs of nerves as he strode down the fairways at the Seaside Course, where in contrast to the heavy winds of Friday and Saturday, the wisps of Spanish moss hanging from the oak branches blew only slightly in the breeze.
GOLF
ocolly.com

Gooch wins RSM Classic, first PGA victory

Oklahoma State alumnus Talor Gooch won his first PGA Tour tournament Sunday, winning the RSM Classic by three strokes a week after turning 30. Gooch finished in style, shooting a bogey-free 64 on his final round, finishing 22 strokes under par for the tournament, tying the tournament record for lowest total score.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Golf Channel

Gooch explains why there's 'y' in Talor and why he didn't continue tradition

When you read this year's RSM Classic winner's name, Talor Gooch, you may think there's a typo, but there's not. His first name is intentionally y-less thanks to a family custom. "My mom's side of the family just spelled names weird and so they just wanted to keep the tradition...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Talor Gooch, first career victory on Pga Tour

First career victory on the PGA Tour for Talor Gooch who takes the golf RSM Classic in Georgia (USA). At Saint Simons Island, the American, with a total of 260 (64 65 67 64, -22) hits, overtook the competition of Canadian Mackenzie Hughes, second with 263 (-19), and Colombian Sebastian Munoz, third with 264 (-18).
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Golf fans like Paige Spiranac have been buzzing this morning after Tiger Woods posted video of himself back on the course, taking a full swing. Woods is still recovering from serious leg injuries suffered when he wrecked his car last February. But the new video unsurprisingly has fueled hopes he will eventually come back.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods is "winning another major" admits Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac tweeted her approval of Tiger Woods' latest swing video by claiming the PGA Tour star "is winning another major." Spiranac, the social media sensation with more followers on Instagram than Woods himself, was one of a number of golfers to react to the 15-time major champion's new post.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth's big week: Becoming a father, and returning to No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings

Even when he dropped in the rankings, Jordan Spieth never lost faith that he’d eventually be back on top of the world. This week officially marked that triumphant return. Not only did Spieth and his wife Annie welcome their first son, Sammy, on Wednesday, but the former Texas Longhorn also regained his place at No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, knocking Jon Rahm out of the top spot.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau gives SHORT, SHARP response on playing with Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau gave a very short and blunt answer to the prospect of playing with Brooks Koepka in the final round of the Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods. DeChambeau was in fine form in the Bahamas on Friday. He carded 10 birdies on his way to a scorecard of 8-under-par which also included a double-bogey.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf's governing bodies introduce NEW RULE | What will Bryson DeChambeau think?!

Golf’s governing bodies have made available a Model Local Rule (MLR) to further limit the use of Green-Reading Materials. Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are just two notable PGA Tour players who have been seen using green-reading books on the course in recent times, so we wonder what they will make of the latest news.
GOLF
Popculture

Tiger Woods' Return Date to Golf Reportedly Revealed

It looks like Tiger Woods could be returning to golf very soon. According to Golf.com, Woods is seriously considering playing in the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie in two weeks. One source said Woods will "test it next week and make a call." He will make an official decision after hitting balls, playing golf and evaluating his body and swing. Woods is still recovering from the injuries he suffered in a car accident in February.
GOLF

