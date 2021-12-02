ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Omicron variant confirmed in Colorado

By Andrew McMillan
KRDO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed Thursday that the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Colorado. The case was a female in Arapahoe County who traveled to Southern Africa, according to CDPHE. She's reportedly experiencing minor symptoms and...

krdo.com

news4sanantonio.com

Omicron variant spreading twice as fast as delta, scientists say

WASHINGTON (TND) — The new omicron variant is moving through the U.S. quickly, with cases now popping up in California, New York, Colorado, Minnesota, Hawaii, Nebraska, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Scientists in South Africa are now saying omicron appears to spread more than twice as fast as the delta variant, which...
SCIENCE
KRDO

Colorado Public Health officials give update on COVID-19

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials are speaking about the latest COVID-19 statistics in Colorado, including an update on the newly emerging Omicron variant. Watch below:. You can find more information on COVID-19, including statistics and where to get a vaccine or test, by clicking...
COLORADO STATE
WTAJ

Omicron variant identified in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia resident has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. The person who tested positive is a man in his 30’s from Northwest Philadelphia. Cases have also been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. South Africa initially reported […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
