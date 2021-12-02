ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Hamilton Actors Conduct Workshop at CMS West

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago

About 75 sixth to ninth grade students got...

coppell.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

Workshop provides theater exploration

FAIRMONT– Fairmont Opera House’s new Youth Theater Workshop classes aim to show all of the different areas in theater that someone can be involved in. Samantha Roseberg is the technical director at the Opera House, as well as the Fairmont Area Community Theater (FACT) coordinator. She’s also heading up the Youth Theater Workshops.
FAIRMONT, MN
Parade

From the Bullet in Hamilton to the Firecracker in West Side Story! All About Actress Ariana DeBose

Fans of Broadway musicals already know Ariana DeBose from Hamilton and Bring It On, and she’s now set to be discovered by a much wider audience thanks to her part in Steven Spielberg’s remake of 1961’s classic West Side Story. Early reviews of the film, which will hit theaters nationwide on Friday, Dec. 10, have been overwhelmingly positive, but critics are praising DeBose in particular as an electric performer who delivers “a pure dopamine rush on the dance floor and a small revelation off of it.”
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘West Side Story’ Actor Yvonne Wilder Dead at 84

It’s been a bit of a rough last couple of weeks for Broadway fans. November 26th marked the death of the creative mastermind behind some of Broadway’s greatest works. Before his passing at the age of 91, Stephen Sondheim crafted the music and/or lyrics for hits like Follies, A Little Night Music, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park With George, Into the Woods, and West Side Story. Unfortunately, one of the cast members of the ’61 film adaptation of the latter has joined Sondheim on the other side. Yvonne Wilder has passed away at the age of 84.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room Where It Happens#Cms#The Broadway#Ninth Grade
connecticutcallboard.com

Holiday Workshops

Thinking of holiday activities where you can have fun and develop your creativity?. This December, Westville Performing Arts Center (WPAC) is offering holiday workshops for Ornament Making, Wreath Making and Family Painting Night. Our holiday workshops are designed for the whole family!. When you participate in our workshops, you’ll learn...
CELEBRATIONS
mycreativecompass.org

Call for Artist Workshops

View Job Description (link): Click here to view job description. Submission Instructions: The Orange Art Center is searching for new and exciting workshops to offer our students. Currently they are looking to fill select dates with one day, “make + take” sessions where students will leave with their finished piece at the end of the session. Orange Art Center currently has two options available for day and time: Art Wellness Workshops on the first Friday of each month from 4 - 5:30pm, and Sunday Funday Workshops, offered twice a month on Sundays from 10am - 12pm. There are additional opportunities for other proposed workshops for weekdays or weekends with unique hours, even multi-day workshops. Any and all ideas are welcome. They are interested in workshops in any medium, from ceramics or painting to printmaking or jewelry. They do ask that workshops be at an entry level, where beginner artists will feel comfortable alongside others who may have more experience. Please note that as a part of the Orange City School District, background checks and fingerprinting are required.
ORANGE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Frazier to conduct West Virginia Symphony Orchestra in Parkersburg performance

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg native will be the guest conductor of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra for its holiday shows. Luke Frazier will guest conduct the symphony for its festive holiday concert, “Sounds of the Season,” on Dec. 3, 4 and 5 in Lewisburg, Charleston and Parkersburg, respectively. The concert...
PARKERSBURG, WV
connectcre.com

Ariel Lists West Harlem-Hamilton Heights Trio

Ariel Property Advisors has exclusively listed properties at 369 W. 126th St., 532 W. 152nd St. and 417 W. 126th St, all in Northern Manhattan’s West Harlem-Hamilton Heights neighborhoods, an area currently seeing aggressive development. The buildings are all being listed by an Ariel team including EVP Victor Sozio, associate director James Nestor and associate Evan Hirsch.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
DFW Community News

Save the Date: Haltom Holiday

Save the Date Haltom Holiday Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 7 p.m. HHS Auditorium 2021 Dance Department Winter Show Admission is FREE! Dorothy Mize Memorial Toy Drive We will be collecting new toys for our... Continue on to full article...
THEATER & DANCE
CBS New York

‘Harlem Ever After’ Event Highlights Black Women-Owned Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A pop-up party in celebration of a new Harlem-themed streaming series is highlighting Black women-owned businesses throughout the community. The entrepreneurs are recovering from the effects of pandemic with help from a variety of supporters. At the “Harlem Ever After” event, beautiful booths highlighted a shining array of luxury products, made by women locally in Harlem. “This is an opportunity that shows, the things Black women create are for everyone,” said Jessica Spaulding, who owns Harlem Chocolate Factory. Spaulding’s creations are one-of-a-kind, blending flavor and flair. “I grew up going to chocolate shows my whole life and never seeing anything that reflected...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nonprofit Teams Up With Swimming School To Offer Free Lessons At Major Owens Community Center In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A nonprofit hosted its first free swimming class at a new community center at the former Bedford Union Armory in Brooklyn on Sunday. It may have looked like just play, but the kids were getting comfortable in the water — the first step to learning how to swim, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported. “I was so scared,” Kip Harkins said. “But then I knew I could do it, because someone was gonna catch me.” Tank Proof, a nonprofit, teamed up with the swim school Imagine Swimming for a special event, giving free classes to kids at the Major Owens Community...
BROOKLYN, NY
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
71K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy