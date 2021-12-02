Hamilton Actors Conduct Workshop at CMS West

View Job Description (link): Click here to view job description. Submission Instructions: The Orange Art Center is searching for new and exciting workshops to offer our students. Currently they are looking to fill select dates with one day, “make + take” sessions where students will leave with their finished piece at the end of the session. Orange Art Center currently has two options available for day and time: Art Wellness Workshops on the first Friday of each month from 4 - 5:30pm, and Sunday Funday Workshops, offered twice a month on Sundays from 10am - 12pm. There are additional opportunities for other proposed workshops for weekdays or weekends with unique hours, even multi-day workshops. Any and all ideas are welcome. They are interested in workshops in any medium, from ceramics or painting to printmaking or jewelry. They do ask that workshops be at an entry level, where beginner artists will feel comfortable alongside others who may have more experience. Please note that as a part of the Orange City School District, background checks and fingerprinting are required.

ORANGE, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO