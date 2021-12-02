High School Theatre Students Qualify for Nationals

POCATELLO — With Pocatello High School’s first semester as the Thunder nearly coming to a close, it’s safe to say its students have fully embraced their new mascot as the inclusive symbol it was meant to be. The high school essentially wiped itself clean of 130 years of history in...
More than 30 high school robotics teams from around the state competed at Weston High School this weekend at the annual VEX Robotics Tournament. This was the first tournament the Weston robotics program has participated in this season. The program's head coach Rebecca Kaplan says the event is about more...
Sarah is the daughter of Jessica Reitnauer of Blandon and Dale Reitnauer of Fleetwood. Her future plans include attending Delaware Valley University to earn a bachelor’s degree in secondary agricultural education in hopes of becoming a high school agriculture and science teacher. Sarah has been involved in the following clubs...
– At a special meeting happening Monday, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will approve of a student trustee to join the board. The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent received a letter dated Nov. 10, 2021, from student representative senior Cameron LeClair attached to a petition with over 500 signatures requesting that the PRJUSD Board of Trustees approve the inclusion of a student trustee on the governing board of the district. The student leadership class and ASB recommend the ASB president be the student trustee.
RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area High School 10th grade students spent the day exploring careers by visiting both small and large local companies, as well as a national chain. Ms. Schaut’s career class begin their exploration in the classroom with Amy Goode from the CEC DISCOVER Partnership as they learned about local resources and what jobs and education are available locally. Students learned the future trends in employment and what type of jobs are growing as they plan for life after high school.
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple High School Theatre Arts Department attended the Texas Thespian Contest in November and ended up with 23 of it’s students receiving superior ratings on their performances, which qualified them for the national competition. “I’m always very proud of our kids,” Fine Arts Director Natasha Tolleson...
In October, we had the honor of inducting eight new members to the Pine River-Backus National Honor Society to join the six returning members from last year. Our team of 14 National Honor Society members is an amazing group of student leaders. They are actively involved members of their school...
Dave Chappelle’s high school is still moving forward with plans to rename a theatre in his honour. The comedian visited the school last week and held a contentious Q&A with students. According to a statement released on Monday, November 29th, The Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C....
A dozen Hannibal High School students recently earned recognition for a combination of academic success and overall character, as they were inducted into the Sadie Adamy chapter of the National Honor Society. The 12 inductees were lauded for demonstrating the characteristics required of an NHS member, which include scholarship, leadership,...
Audrey Powell, a local 12-year-old, has temporarily traded her typical life as a STMA Middle School East 7th grader for some time in the spotlight. She was cast as one of two “Rugrats” in the Children’s Theatre Company’s production of Annie earlier this fall, and she’s now working her way through 80-plus performances as the show’s second-youngest cast-member.
Horizon High School will premiere its inaugural theatre production next week. The Horizon High School Theatre Department will showcase its brand-new original adaptation of "A Christmas Carol." The performance, based on the celebrated novel by Charles Dickens, tells the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge like audiences have never seen it...
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Thespians at Merritt Island High School kicked off their Thanksgiving break with their fall production of Little Shop of Horrors and students not only sang and danced, but also learned a brand new skill for this show – puppetry. If you’re familiar with...
On Friday, Berryhill high school students transformed the school hallways into the Berryhill Polar Express for the elementary students. Kylie Gibson was one of the tour guides for the kids and said the hard work was worth it for the students. “I like seeing the joy on the kids face....
The Wilkes County High School Theatre Department will present “Christmas, Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Stone Family Center for Performing Arts on Cherry Street, North Wilkesboro. The North Wilkesboro Kiwanis Club and the...
A student at MacArthur High School was detained after drawing a readied gun on another student Thursday, as stated by Aldine ISD. District leaders reported to KHOU 11 that two students got into a verbal altercation in the gymnasium locker room when one of them drew out a charged firearm. The student didn’t discharge the firearm, instead abandoned the school and was successfully apprehended without conflict.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Eight Georgia public schools have been recognized at 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools, with one from middle Georgia making the list. The US Department of Education recognizes schools for this award in two performance categories:. Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest-performing schools as...
Warren Area High School student-athlete Emma Ruhlman has been selected as a school winner of the Heisman High School Scholarship. “From the applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2022, more than 5,700 have been named School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance,” according to a release.
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak. Germany is facing a surge in COVID cases along with several cases of the omicron variant.
Fifth grade students at Lee Elementary School are getting into the holiday spirit by lining the halls of the school with homemade wreaths they are creating in art class. These wreaths are a treasured... Continue on to full article...
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Public Schools sent a letter to families stating classes will start later on Mondays during the spring 2022 semester. They cite ongoing staffing issues.
Students in grades K-12 will start an hour later on Mondays in order to give teachers more time to plan. Every other school day will start regularly, and all school days will end at the same time.
Preschool, ACTION Zone Schools and Pickens Technical College are exempt. Preschool and ACTION Zone students who ride the bus will be picked up at their normal times.
“Many teachers have expressed concerns about lack of planning time because they have been providing additional coverage for classrooms to address the substitute shortage. We need to be as proactive as possible in addressing these challenges,” said Superintendent Rico Munn in the letter.
Last month, multiple school districts across the state canceled classes for a day due to lack of available staffing.
