Buy the Dip on This Steel Stock

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) are cooling since running into the $120 level in late November, with pressure forming at the formerly supportive 30-day moving average. While NUE looks ready to snap its nine-week win streak, the silver lining is this pullback has the steel stock trading near a historically...

