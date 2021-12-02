Buy the Dip on This Steel Stock

GoldMining Inc. is one of the worst-performing gold juniors this year, down over 35% year-to-date vs. a 24% decline in the Gold Juniors Index. It's been a rough year for investors in the Gold Juniors Index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), with the ETF giving up a significant portion of its 2020 gains, weighed down a weaker gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) price, and inflationary pressures. One of the worst performers in the sector has been GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG), which is down nearly 40% year-to-date. The poor performance can be attributed to another year with limited progress advancing its projects and much worse sentiment sector-wide for developers. Based on limited exploration spending and a low likelihood of any of these projects heading into production before 2026, I continue to see dozens of better ways to play the sector.

