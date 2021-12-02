ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulse Bomber Begins Preparations for Pulse Chain

 4 days ago

Rosedale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - Pulse Bomber is a new project allowing users to invest $PULSEBOMBER tokens with its crypto mining platform - aiming to become the...

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Change of Share Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today that an application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for 1,675,350 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to be admitted on or around 9 December 2021, subject to the approval of the CSE and AQSE. These are to be issued to a consultant who has exercised their option in relation to G' shares in a subsidiary company.
BUSINESS
SymBULL - Announces Unique NFTs for Holders

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2021) - SymBULL announced on December 1, 2021 that all holders with 2 Million SymBULL by December 10th will receive a unique BULL NFT. These will be numbered and each have features that will be used in the future gaming platform. We are calling these the OG BULLS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Can Pulse Bomber Be a First-Mover to the New PulseChain Network?

Pulse Bomber – a new token and crypto mining application that has just launched on the Binance Smart Chain, is establishing itself as a prominent force in the crypto space. The project is making big plans to become a first-mover to the highly anticipated PulseChain network, once the main net is launched in the coming months.
COMPUTERS
LexinFintech (LX) Announces Planned $10M Share Purchase by Insiders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced that members of its senior management have informed the Company that they planned to use their personal funds to purchase the Company's American depository shares (the "ADSs"), and some purchases had been made in the past few days. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Wenjie Xiao, President Jared Yi Wu, Chief Financial Officer Sunny Rui Sun, Chief Financing Cooperation Officer Kris Qian Qiao, Chief Human Resource Officer Shirley Yunwen Yang and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Ming Zhao, the members intend to continue the purchase to up to US$10 million worth of the ADSs within the next six months, pursuant and subject to applicable laws and the Company's securities trading policy.
BUSINESS
Alliance Global Partners Starts Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) at Buy

Alliance Global Partners initiates coverage on Neuroone Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: NMTC)
MARKETS
Form 4 InnovAge Holding Corp. For: Dec 01 Filed by: BLAIR PATRICK T

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "BRD U" beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BRD" and "BRD WS," respectively.
MARKETS
Mexico Wants To Sue America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration's Build Back Better Act includes a provision aimed specifically at some electric vehicles buyers. If that new EV is built in America by union workers, then customers can receive subsidies of up to $12,500. Automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, all of whom have major manufacturing operations in the US, are not happy about the union-made provision because their factory workers are not unionized. And, as it turns out, they're not the only ones taking issue with the bill.
CARS
Shiba Inu Next? Bitrise Community Growing Exponentially

Shiba Inu is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the crypto market today and one of the largest meme coins. Ranking #13, in terms of market capitalization at the time of writing, it has been one of the fastest-growing crypto communities. Shiba Inu was launched in early August 2020 and immediately built a massive community.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Economy
Markets
Oil rebounds by more than $1 after Saudi price hike

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect U.S.-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse. Brent crude...
TRAFFIC

