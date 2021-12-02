ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

First Full Week of December Somewhat Subdued

By Laura McCandless
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of the year is drawing closer and the holidays are in full swing, with the eight days of Hanukkah well underway and Christmas quickly approaching, but next week is relatively tame in terms of earnings and economic data....

Schaeffer's Investment Research

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 12/3/2021

Today will bring a slew of economic indicators, including nonfarm payrolls and updates on the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings. The Markit services PMI, the ISM services index, factory orders, and revised core capital goods orders are on the calendar as well. The following companies are slated to release...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market in 2022

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. It's hard to believe, but 2022 is already less than...
STOCKS
State
Michigan State
Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Hit $1 in 2022?

Shiba Inu made investors millionaires in 2021 from mere pocket change. However, major hurdles are likely to prevent additional upside in the world's hottest cryptocurrency. With just four weeks left before we say goodbye to 2021, it looks like we'll witness another year where cryptocurrencies handily outperform the stock market.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Omicron and a Hawkish Fed Challenge Markets

Volatility picked up in markets this week as the Fed’s Jerome Powell took a hawkish twist and the new Covid variant Omicron added new uncertainty to the growth as well as inflation outlook. The stock market VIX volatility ‘fear gauge’ increased to the highest level in 10 months and German 10-year yields dropped to -0.35%, the lowest level in two months. EUR/USD bounced higher to above 1.13 despite hawkish Fed comments but it probably reflects a temporary correction as investors are quite long the USD. The common factor in markets also seem to be a squaring of positions heading into year-end to protect positions in the midst of rising uncertainty. Oil prices has dropped sharply to just below USD70 per barrel on concerns over less travelling over the winter amid new covid waves and restrictions. It’s a drop of more than USD15 per barrel in a little more than a month.
BUSINESS
Economy
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Shorts Pile on Ahead of Dave & Buster's Earnings

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is an American company that owns and operates venues that combine entertainment and dining in North America. Each Dave & Buster's location includes a full-service restaurant and a variety of entertainment attractions centered around playing games. At last glance, PLAY is trading up 6.4% at $32.09.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Christmas is Coming Early Via Dividend Payout for TXRH Shareholders

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) is a restaurant company that operates in the casual dining industry. TXRH and its franchisees operate 654 restaurants in 49 states and 10 foreign countries. Last month, Texas Roadhouse announced that its board of directors had authorized the payment of a cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock. The payment will be distributed on Dec. 23 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 8. Moreover, TXRH offers a forward dividend of $1.60 with a dividend yield of 1.98%.
FOOD & DRINKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Slips on Tech Wreck After November Job Gains Fall Short

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Friday, after data showed job gains fell well short of estimates in November at time when concerns about the impact of Omicron on economic growth continue to dominate investor sentiment. The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.76%, or 261...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Wall Street Pacing Toward Daily, Weekly Losses After Volatile Run

As investors monitored the developing Covid-19 omicron variant situation on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) logged triple-digit wins, with the latter benefitting immensely from a recovery in the tech sector. However, on Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that the central bank might speed up its bond-buying taper, which put the Dow and S&P 500 Index (SPX) on track for weekly losses, and reignited Wall Street's "fear gauge," the CBOE Market Volatility Index (VIX). Though the Nasdaq logged a loss for that session, it gained for the month, while the VIX scored its best monthly performance since February 2020. On the flip side, the Dow and SPX marked steep monthly drops for November.
STOCKS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

November job numbers lower than expected

(Washington, DC) -- The economy is adding fewer jobs than expected. The number for November came in at 210-thousand. The unemployment rate fell to four-point-two percent. Officials noted sectors including construction along with professional and business services added jobs. Retail trade, which includes general merchandise stores, lost jobs. The Labor...
ECONOMY

