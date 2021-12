This time of year is tough for families that are struggling. Many organizations are giving out free food, including Joshua's Storehouse in Casper. Joshua's Storehouse has been around since the early 90's and helping families with foo ever since. The organization has been extremely busy over the last couple year, giving out enough food for between 55-75 families on a daily basis. Because at one point or another, most everyone has fallen on tough times and because of that Joshua's Storehouse doesn't have a limit on a persons income for them to be helped.

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO