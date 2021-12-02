Citi Upgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Buy

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan IV upgraded Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss upgraded UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) from Equalweight to Overweight with a price target of $74.00. The analyst comments "Strong positioning for a converging Automation Platform play should prove concerns over competition overstated. A 42% pullback since IPO gives investors an entry point into a solid growth story executing well against a >$40B opportunity, trading below peers at 0.42X EV/Sales/Growth. Upgrade to OW."
BofA Securities analyst Jonathan Keypour reiterated a Buy rating and $37.00 price target on Olaplex Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) after raising ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Jefferies analyst Brent Thill reiterated a Buy rating and $115.00 price target on Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) after the company announced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) stock price soared 57.8% on market debut today after combining with Aldel Financial in a SPAC deal.Hagerty ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Today's IPO for SPAC Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BOCN) (NASDAQ: BOCNU) opened for trading at $10.05 after pricing 16,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions for consumers, today announced ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon upgraded Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ: CLBK) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar assumes coverage on eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wolfe Research analyst Rod Lache upgraded Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann upgraded Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Gordon Haskett analyst Robert Mollins upgraded DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Matthew Kaplan upgraded Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Sidoti analyst Edward Marshall upgraded DMC Global (NASDAQ: BOOM) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BofA Securities analyst Cesar Tiron upgraded HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Citi analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove upgrades Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach upgraded Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Societe Generale analyst Justin Smith upgraded Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak upgraded Kimco (NYSE: KIM) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0