Citi Upgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Buy

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss upgraded UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) from Equalweight to Overweight with a price target of $74.00. The analyst comments "Strong positioning for a converging Automation Platform play should prove concerns over competition overstated. A 42% pullback since IPO gives investors an entry point into a solid growth story executing well against a >$40B opportunity, trading below peers at 0.42X EV/Sales/Growth. Upgrade to OW."

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO