Playoff spot on line as Tide face Bulldogs in SEC title game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP) vs. No. 4 Alabama (11-1, 7-1, No. 3), Saturday at 4 p.m. EST (CBS).

Line: Georgia by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Alabama leads 41-25-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Alabama is playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff, though it is possible the Crimson Tide could make the four-team field even with a loss to the Bulldogs. Georgia is playing to protect its No. 1 ranking in the playoff but likely is assured of a spot even if its loses to Alabama.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. vs. Georgia’s offensive line. Anderson is tied for the national lead with 14.5 sacks and his 30.5 tackles for loss are 8.5 more than any other player. Georgia’s offensive line has provided QB Stetson Bennett with good protection despite senior LT Jamaree Salyer missing the last four games with a foot injury. Freshman Broderick Jones has gained valuable experience as the fill-in starter for Salyer. Georgia, which has allowed only eight sacks, will need its best blockers against an Alabama pass rush led by Anderson.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia: Freshman TE Brock Bowers has provided perhaps the best production at his position in team history. Bowers leads the Bulldogs with 37 catches for 652 yards. His 10 touchdown catches also lead the team and have set a school record for a tight end. Wide receiver Terrence Edwards set a school record for any position with 11 scoring catches in 2002.

Alabama: RB Brian Robinson Jr. ranks third in the SEC with 1,016 yards rushing, but his status is uncertain due to a left leg injury. Robinson has rushed for 14 touchdowns and has added 29 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson’s production, and Alabama’s lack of depth at the position, makes his status crucial to the Crimson Tide’s hopes.

FACTS & FIGURES

Since 2006, the only year the winner of the SEC championship game did not play in the national championship game was in 2014. ... Alabama is playing for its 29th SEC championship and third in the last four years. Georgia is playing for its 14th SEC title and first since 2017. ... Alabama’s six consecutive wins over Georgia include two in the SEC championship game. The Crimson Tide took a 41-24 home win over Georgia last season. ... This is the fourth consecutive season the nation’s top-ranked team has played in the game. ... Georgia leads the nation in scoring defense, allowing 6.9 points per game. The Bulldogs closed the regular season with their third shutout, a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech. ... Georgia trailed only four times this season, including only once after the first quarter and never in the second half. ... The Bulldogs were undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 1982 and are 12-0 for the first time since their 1980 national championship season.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

