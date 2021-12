David Stigall, 81, of Bedford, Indiana passed away on Thursday afternoon November 11, 2021, after a valiant battle with pneumonia. David was born to Theodore and Maxine Stigall of Oolitic, on September 16, 1940. He grew up in the family business making ice cream for the restaurant, which they opened in Oolitic next door to the family home. After his college years, and following two years in the US Army, where he served in Viet Nam, he returned to Indiana where he managed Ted’s Restaurant in Prospect, Indiana. He met Beth Larson and they married on June 16, 1969, after which they moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Jeremy David Stigall was born on June 26, 1973, which was his grandfather Ted’s birthday. Heather Renee Stigall arrived on May 17, 1977, making the family complete.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO