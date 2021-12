I recently read a couple of on-line articles from Drovers Cattle Network that piqued my interest because they dealt with the topic of cow size and the impact on beef cattle enterprise profitability. One article entitled “Time to Change Directions” written by Alan Newport reported on data gathered from several states with comments from agricultural economists and animal scientists. The other article was entitled “If You Go Big Be Prepared” and was written by Matt Hersom, a beef cattle specialist from the University of Florida. The basic gist of the articles was that cow size measured by mature weight has been increasing since the ‘80s and we have reached a point where that size is negatively impacting upon the profitability of the beef cattle enterprise, specifically the cow/calf operation. The data being used to support this statement came from the Southwest Standardized Performance Analysis (SPA) database for herds in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. In addition there was data from Arkansas and Montana and the Hersom article used data from Florida. The point here is that these environments/climates are different than Ohio so that needs to be taken into consideration.

