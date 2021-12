A 500-square-metre plot of virtual real estate has sold for $2.43 million, breaking the record for the largest ever metaverse land acquisition.The purchase by the firm Metaverse Group is more than double the previous record for a sale of land or property within a virtual reality world. It follows recent announcements from Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft and Nike to focus on the metaverse – a computer-simulated space in which people work, play and interact as avatars.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketThe Metaverse Group describes itself as “the world’s first virtual real estate company”, and focuses on buying, developing...

