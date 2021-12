(Photo Courtesy of Air Force Athletics) The Air Force Falcons are the 15th DI program and second in the ASUN to release their 2022 men’s lacrosse schedule. The Greyhounds are coming off a 2021 campaign in which they went 4-9 (3-3 SoCon) and saw their season end with an 11-6 loss against Richmond in the SoCon semifinals. 2022 marks the Falcons first season in the ASUN as they move to the conference along with Bellarmine, Cleveland State, Detroit Mercy, Robert Morris, and Utah.

