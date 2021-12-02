ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Durbin: Prisons chief has 'no intention of reforming' system

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3u6S_0dCdDbWr00
Federal Prisons FILE - Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, on Aug. 3, 2021. Durbin is lambasting the director of the beleaguered federal prison system, saying he has "no intention of reforming the institution." Durbin is also reiterating his call that Attorney General Merrick Garland immediately fire Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee lambasted the director of the beleaguered federal prison system on Thursday, saying he has “no intention of reforming the institution” and reiterating his call for the director to be immediately fired.

Sen. Dick Durbin doubled down on his demand that Attorney General Merrick Garland remove Director Michael Carvajal, which came days after an Associated Press investigation that detailed serious misconduct involving federal correctional officers and revealed more than 100 Bureau of Prisons workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019.

“Since day one, Director Carvajal has shown no intention of reforming the institution,” Durbin said in a speech on the Senate floor. “For years, the Bureau of Prisons has been plagued by corruption, chronic understaffing, and misconduct by high-ranking officials.”

Under Carvajal's leadership, the agency has experienced a multitude of crises, from the rampant spread of coronavirus inside prisons and a failed response to the pandemic to dozens of escapes, deaths and critically low staffing levels that have hampered responses to emergencies.

Durbin, D-Ill., initially called for Carvajal to be fired days after the AP's investigation into rampant criminal activity among employees, which found the agency has turned a blind eye to employees accused of misconduct and has failed to suspend officers who themselves had been arrested for crimes. Two-thirds of the criminal cases against Justice Department personnel in recent years have involved federal prison workers, who account for less than one-third of the department’s workforce.

“It’s a recurring pattern of misconduct by officials within the Bureau of Prisons who believe they can abuse inmates and break the laws with impunity,” Durbin said.

Durbin also pointed to a series of recent violent incidents within the federal prison system, including an attack earlier this month at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in Burlington County, New Jersey, that is run by the same warden who was in charge of a Manhattan federal jail when financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

The 27-year-old inmate was attacked from behind and stabbed in the eyeball. The warden at Fort Dix, Lamine N’Diaye, was previously the warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center and was removed from that position after Epstein killed himself at the jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The Bureau of Prisons named N'Diaye as warden at Fort Dix in February despite an ongoing federal investigation into lapses that led to Epstein's death and in direct contradiction of a public pronouncement that the agency would delay any move until the inquiry was finished. The bureau attempted to place N'Diaye in the Fort Dix job a year earlier, but the move was stopped by then-Attorney General William Barr after the AP reported the transfer.

The Justice Department’s inspector general has yet to complete the investigation.

Since the attack at Fort Dix, at least two other inmates have died in altercations at other federal prisons and at least two other inmates escaped from low-security prison camps in November. A 61-year-old man died after an altercation at USP Tucson in Arizona and a 32-year-old man was killed Sunday after a fight with another prisoner at USP Canaan in Waymart, Pennsylvania.

“In the nearly two years since Director Carvajal took control of the Bureau, he has failed to address the mounting crises in our nation’s federal prison system. It is far past time for new, reform-minded leadership in the Bureau of Prisons,” Durbin said Thursday.

Carvajal was appointed by Barr, but Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said recently that she still had confidence in him despite the many serious issues during his tenure.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Durbin's demand.

The AP reported in June that senior officials in the Biden administration had been weighing whether to oust Carvajal. He is one of the few remaining holdovers from the Trump administration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

House Minority Leader McCarthy Reveals His List Of Democrats Who Will Suffer If GOP Gets Control Next Year

Earlier this year, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi labeled her Republican counterparts “the enemy within.” Subsequently, the Democrats’ new parlor game is tossing Republicans off of House committees. It happened first to Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and more recently to Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona. But like Santa Claus,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Stacey Abrams is a liar

The two-time Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate claimed this week she has not challenged the outcome of the 2018 Georgia governor's race. This is a bald-faced lie. She challenged and undermined the election's legitimacy even before state authorities certified Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's victory. "I did not challenge the outcome of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
William Barr
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABA Journal

NY lawyer receives nearly 5-year prison sentence for defrauding 9-year-old

A federal judge has sentenced a New York lawyer to 57 months in prison for his involvement in a scheme to commit mail and wire fraud against a 9-year-old girl. Judge Joan Azrack of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Thursday also ordered Vincent J. Trimarco Jr. to pay restitution in the amount of $1.5 million and forfeiture in the amount of $1.5 million, according to Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Michael Driscoll, the assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, who announced the sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Justice Department#Ap#Associated Press#Senate#The Bureau Of Prisons
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
39K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy