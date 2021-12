Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Regulators on the left and right rarely agree on policy. Yet, when it comes to cryptocurrency, two men who have led the Securities and Exchange Commission are remarkably aligned: The technology and offerings may be new, but old rules still apply.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO