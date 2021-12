Kacey Musgraves discusses her divorce from Ruston Kelly in the new issue of “V” magazine, and admits in the end it was for the best. “When you lose something in your life — it might be a friendship or relationship, or even a business relationship or something like that — we’re all conditioned to think, ‘Oh my gosh, this one thing is ending. This is the worst; it shouldn’t be this way,’ ” she said. “But it’s really cool that life can have this beautiful surprise around the corner from you.”

