Finra Denies $36M Claim Against Raymond James By Ex-Brokers

By Eric Rasmussen, Jennifer Lea Reed
 4 days ago

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has denied a $36 million arbitration claim against Raymond James by three of its former brokers who claim they were defamed when the firm terminated them over the sale of unit investment trusts. Finra denied the claims sought by Lynn Cooper Faust, Michael Anthony...

