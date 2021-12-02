Above Average Temperatures in Iowa Could Continue in December
(Des Moines, IA) — December is off to an unseasonably warm start. State climatologist Justin Glisan says November wrapped up slightly warmer than normal, too, as well as drier. He says the average temperature was about 39 degrees which is more than two degrees above average and precipitation was slightly under an inch below average. The forecast models for the month of December are showing a trend toward more spring-like temperatures versus fall or winter. The National Weather Service won’t be making its forecast for the likelihood of a White Christmas until around the 15th of December.
