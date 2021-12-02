Above Average Temperatures in Iowa Could Continue in December

(Clive, IA) — Two of the five national finalists for a one-million-dollar New Year’s Powerball prize drawing are from Iowa. Lottery spokesperson May Neubauer says it’s the third year for the ‘Powerball First Millionaire of the Year’ promotion. She notes Iowa has never had a finalist and no state has ever had more than one. One finalist is Rob Long of Waterloo who buys tickets for a pool of his co-workers, friends, and family who call the group Lotto 22. Shari Beenken from the small Kossuth County town of Titonka is the other finalist. Beenken and Long had to keep the news from others until today (Wednesday). They each have already won ten-thousand dollars in cash and a ten-thousand-dollar home entertainment package. Players had to enter non-winning tickets to get a chance at the New Year’s drawing.

