Experience is no longer as important as it used to be when it comes to goalies getting a chance to play in the NHL. Six goalies have made their NHL debut this season -- five in the first month -- after seven did so in the first month last season. Though those totals fall short of the record 10 in the 2000-01 season, they are in the top 10 for NHL goalie debuts in the first month of a season.

