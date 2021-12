Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick has hailed the form and influence of Fred. The Brazil midfielder has shone under Carrick. The caretaker manager said, "I think that get overlooked, first choice for Brazil in a good Brazil team shows far how Fred's come since he came to the club. And hope much he's improved. I really like him. One of the biggest things is his attitude and desire to be a key player, desperate to put himself out there and play games.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO