Adrian Peterson talks about getting call from his agent about Seahawks' interest

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
This season is getting weird. Heading into Week 13, the Seahawks stand at 3-8, a record that puts them at a firm last place in the NFC West and has almost mathematically eliminated them from the playoff picture already.

Head coach Pete Carroll’s solution is very-much on brand. Yesterday, the team signed 36-year old free agent running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. Watch the four-time All Pro talk about getting the call from his agent about Seattle’s interest.

Nothing against Peterson – who’s a future Hall of Famer with absolutely nothing to prove as far as football goes – but this whole thing is embarrassing.

It’s true that Seattle desperately needs help at running back with Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and Alex Collins all currently injured. That said, it’s impossible that Peterson was the best free agent still on the market – to say nothing of in-house guys like DeeJay Dallas and Josh Johnson – who have been passed over on the depth chart based on a name.

Peterson may still have a little bit of juice left, but he only got a call from the Titans because of Derrick Henry’s season-wrecking injury. He only averaged three yards per carry for Tennessee and couldn’t keep his spot in a backfield now led by D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard.

Regardless of what Peterson has or doesn’t have left in his tank, these Seahawks are not going to start winning games again until Russell Wilson gets back to a true 100% from his finger injury.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

