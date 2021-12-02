ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Kenya’s Environmental Activists Welcome US Support on Plastic Pact

By Juma Majanga
Voice of America
 3 days ago

WATAMU, KENYA — Kenya’s environmental activists are welcoming U.S. support for a global pact to combat plastic pollution in the oceans. Meanwhile, a community-based initiative is doing its part by collecting and recycling plastic washed up on Kenya’s beaches, where people depend on tourism to make a living. There...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

This Ocean Activist Says Plastic Pollution Is a 'Women-Centered Issue' — and Is Empowering Women to Tackle It

Emily Penn has dedicated her life to tackling the issue of plastic pollution — and it all started because of a fateful trip over a decade ago. After graduating from Cambridge University with a degree in architecture, Penn, 34, headed to Australia for work, telling PEOPLE she "hitchhiked around the world" on a boat to get there. However, she never ended up taking that job.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Environmental activists face ‘fever pitch’ of repression from Australian governments, report says

A joint report by human rights bodies and environment groups has found activists are increasingly facing repression by Australian governments. The report comes as the ABC publishes allegations VicForests carried out a campaign of surveillance against anti-logging protesters. The report by the Human Rights Law Centre, Greenpeace Australia Pacific and...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Waste#Kenya#Plastic Bags#Watamu#State
enplugged.com

The Environmental Cost of US Lawns

According to a recent article published by Science Daily, “Using census data, satellite images, aerial photographs, and computer simulations, a NASA scientist estimated that turf grass is the single-largest irrigated crop in the United States” which begs the question what is the environmental cost? When we use three times as much water to irrigate our lawns than to provide water for corn it is obvious we, as a nation, have a serious problem.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Report Shows that the US is Currently the World's Largest Plastic Polluter

According to a new report filed by the federal government, the United States is the world's leading producer of plastic garbage. The country urgently requires a new plan to reduce the massive quantity of plastic that ends up in the seas. Increase in Plastic Usage. The introduction of inexpensive, versatile...
ENVIRONMENT
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘An environmental activist-driven narrative spun by a small population of privileged zealots is presently shaping global policy’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. As the COP26 winds down and the world leaders, delegates and activists all head home, it is time for the rest of us to return to reality. And that reality is getting harsher.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
China
techstartups.com

Watch: How India built 21,000 miles of roadways using recycled plastic waste

Plastic pollution is a huge problem around the world. Even though many western nations have banned the use of plastic bags, developing countries in Africa and Asia still use plastic bags. The situation is no different in India, a country of 1.38 billion people. According to estimates, India produces more than 25,000 tons of plastic waste every day, which accounts for 8-10 percent of total waste generated by the country.
ENVIRONMENT
Inhabitat.com

Spend Cyber Monday supporting these environmental groups on Amazon Charity Lists

It’s that time of year again. Commercials are encouraging you to spend, spend, spend, and your loved ones are asking you what you want for the holidays. For those of you fortunate enough to have all you need, consider supporting these environmental charities during Cyber Monday. Amazon’s Charity Lists compile...
CHARITIES
Washington Post

U.S. is top contributor to plastic waste, report shows

The United States ranks as the world’s leading contributor of plastic waste and needs a national strategy to combat the issue, according to a congressionally mandated report released Tuesday. “The developing plastic waste crisis has been building for decades,” the National Academy of Sciences study said, noting the world’s current...
ENVIRONMENT
marylandmatters.org

Supporters Launch a Renewed Push for Environmental Human Rights Amendment

The push to recognize an inalienable human right to a healthy environment is not new, but it has yet to gain major steam. As election year approaches, environmental advocates in Maryland are confident that a state constitutional amendment to guarantee the right to a healthy environment will receive renewed attention and vigor in the next legislative session.
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

US to join gender equality pact at WTO ministerial meeting: US Trade Representative

Washington [US], December 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States will join the World Trade Organization's (WTO) gender equality pact at the organization's ongoing ministerial meeting in Switzerland, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced. "The Office of the United States Trade Representative today announced the United States' intention to...
U.S. POLITICS
Nature.com

Growing environmental footprint of plastics driven by coal combustion

Research on the environmental impacts from the global value chain of plastics has typically focused on the disposal phase, considered most harmful to the environment and human health. However, the production of plastics is also responsible for substantial environmental, health and socioeconomic impacts. We show that the carbon and particulate-matter-related health footprint of plastics has doubled since 1995, due mainly to growth in plastics production in coal-based economies. Coal-based emissions have quadrupled since 1995, causing almost half of the plastics-related carbon and particulate-matter-related health footprint in 2015. Plastics-related carbon footprints of China's transportation, Indonesia's electronics industry and India's construction sector have increased more than 50-fold since 1995. In 2015, plastics caused 4.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, 6% of global coal electricity is used for plastics production. The European Union and the United States have increasingly consumed plastics produced in coal-based economies. In 2015, 85% of the workforce required for plastics consumed by the European Union and the United States was employed abroad, but 80% of the related value added was generated domestically. As high-income regions have outsourced the energy-intensive steps of plastics production to coal-based economies, renewable energy investments throughout the plastics value chain are critical for sustainable production and consumption of plastics.
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

US, EU, UK and Canada Announce New Belarus Sanctions

The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada have announced a new round of sanctions against Belarus officials and entities, citing the government’s “ongoing attacks on democracy, human rights, and international norms, and for their brutal repression of Belarusians both inside and outside the country,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
WashingtonExaminer

The Diminishing Path to Growth: Can Xi Jinping Avoid Crisis during China's Economic Transition

Since Deng Xiaoping changed the trajectory of Chinese economic policy in 1978, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has amassed an impressive record of economic growth. Starting as a poverty-stricken agricultural society under rigid socialist rule, the country has grown steadily and rapidly to become the second largest economy in the world and carved out a growth path whose strength and longevity is historically unprecedented.
CHINA
Voice of America

Some Asian Countries Have Highest Vaccination Rates

When Cambodia first began offering COVID-19 vaccinations, people waited in long lines. But three months into its campaign, just 11 percent of Cambodia’s population had received at least one vaccine dose. In Japan, it took two weeks longer to reach that level. Now both countries have vaccination rates that are...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy