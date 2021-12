All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There is a lot about the past 18-plus months that has felt very much akin to the postpartum period: the days blurring into each other; the lack of separation between familial obligations and everything else; the perpetual blind exhaustion; the brain fog. But as we’ve begun the slow crawl back to socializing in person, another issue that plagues many women during and after giving birth has resurfaced: an aversion to fragrance. Perhaps it’s because our noses have been on a forced hiatus of sorts, spending so many months sequestered in the more controlled environments of our homes. Now that we’re back out in the world, the perception of scent feels almost heightened and only more so as we begin to wear masks with less frequency. Where scents may have been perceived as a sensory wave in the before days, now they arrive more like a full-scale assault.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO