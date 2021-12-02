Leonardo DiCaprio, Alan Faena, and More Support Sean Penn at a CORE Fundraiser in Miami

When Maria Sharapova started to think about her outfit for the British Fashion Awards, she knew she wanted something different. Although she’s known for loving understated looks from labels like Givenchy, Dior, and David Koma, Sharapova wanted her first trip to the ceremony to be a departure. “I take more chances on the red carpet than in my everyday life, but I’m also much more confident now in my 30s than I was when I was younger,” she shared with Vogue on the phone from London. “The great thing about fashion is it allows us to experiment and step outside our comfort zones, to try something new.” With that in mind, Sharapova sought a look that connected to fashion’s future. Her custom Iris van Herpen gown is as striking as any of the designer’s haute couture pieces, but it comes with an eco-friendly twist—72% of the material used comes from recycled Evian plastic bottles.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO