Leonardo DiCaprio, Alan Faena, and More Support Sean Penn at a CORE Fundraiser in Miami

Praying’s clothes are—at first glance—straightforward. They sell tees, slip dresses, and bags plastered with slogans in a basic, serifed font, or cut-out images of pop-culture icons. Some of their most popular pieces include a cropped polo with “Father Figure” emblazoned across the chest, a tennis skirt printed with Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, and a tiny shoulder bag that reads “God’s Favorite.” This juxtaposition between the innocence of the slogans and the sexiness of the design—combined with the brand’s extremely online marketing—creates a darkness that underscores the simplicity of the label. Praying transforms their simple creations into something more sinister, perverse, and wanted. So far the brand, created by Alex Haddad and Skylar Newman in 2020, has gained an eclectic mix of fans including Rosalía, Jennifer Coolidge, Megan Thee Stallion, Heidi Montag, and Olivia Rodrigo. The label has also captivated New York downtowners. “Our customer base varies a lot for us,” Newman says. “Like Olivia Rodrigo likes it, and some scummy New York people like it.”
