Miami, FL

Leonardo DiCaprio, Alan Faena, and More Support Sean Penn at a CORE Fundraiser in Miami

By Lilah Ramzi
 1 day ago
Midway through the CORE benefit, Leonardo DiCaprio (who had left the event early to catch a flight) called up the fundraising team. He let them know he planned to donate $100,000—but in doing so, he challenged the partygoers to match his contribution. Was there anyone in the room who would rise...

