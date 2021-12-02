Broncos bounce over Millerettes in season opener victory

It hasn’t been the best week of basketball for the Chicago Bulls. After a blowout loss at home to the Pacers on Monday, they suffered their worst loss of the season by falling to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Chicago was in a good spot at halftime, up nine, but then crumbled in the second half. They got outscored by 17 in the third quarter and couldn’t get the stops they needed in the fourth, ultimately leading to the 118-113 defeat. It was a bitterly tough pill to swallow for this Chicago team with back to back losses after a productive road trip last week. With the loss the Bulls are now sitting at 12-7, tied for second in the Eastern Conference. They are two games back of the first place Brooklyn Nets.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO