The financial health of nonprofit organizations in Estes Park have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and our very own Estes Park Quota Club is facing challenges of their own. Quota normally hosts several annual fundraisers throughout the year, yet due to the pandemic, they are facing challenges when trying to find a way to do so responsibly. In the interest of keeping those in our community and visitors to Estes Park safe from COVID, members of Estes Park Quota recently decided that their annual Holiday Home Tour will not be held this year. The decision was made due to complications of hosting a safe event for both participants, homeowners and members of their club.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO