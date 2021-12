Everton’s winless run came to an end in dramatic fashion as Demarai Gray’s stoppage-time strike secured a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park.The visitors took the lead through Martin Odegaard’s volley at the end of the first half, moments after Richarlison had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR check.Richarlison had another goal ruled out by VAR just before the hour mark, before he drew the Toffees level with a 79th-minute header when Gray’s shot came back off the bar.Gray then secured Everton’s first victory in nine Premier League outings by sending an effort in off the post...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO