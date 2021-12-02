ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington health officials discuss response to new COVID variant

By Henry Stewart-Wood
Enumclaw Courier Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington’s public health officials have a clear message amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus: Get vaccinated. Washington state Department of Health officials gathered via Zoom on Dec. 1 to brief the public on the COVID-19 pandemic. The first case of the Omicron variant in...

www.courierherald.com

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
CNET

Omicron variant: 7 things to know about the new COVID strain today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two years after the first COVID-19 strain launched a pandemic causing more than 5.2 million reported global deaths, a new variant may be on the rise: omicron. Discovered last week in South Africa, the omicron COVID variant has appeared in at least 24 countries and is spurring world leaders to try to contain its spread -- all while scientists and infectious disease experts rush to understand this strain's differences and effects.
PUBLIC HEALTH
A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that there at three cases of Omicron confirmed in Maryland. All three cases announced Friday are in the Baltimore metro region. “Thanks to our aggressive surveillance system, we have quickly identified the first cases of the Omicron variant in Maryland,” said...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a statement for the nation’s media outlets on Saturday regarding the newest variant of COVID 19, called Omicron. ‘On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified a new variant, B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern and has named it Omicron. No cases of this variant have been identified in the...
A person in California has the nation’s first confirmed case of the new omicron coronavirus variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The unidentified individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa to the U.S. on Nov. 22. The case was confirmed by the California and San Francisco departments of public health, according to the CDC.
The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
