LS Cream Liqueur: Taste of Tradition, Heritage and Community

Atlantic Beverage Distributors added a new flavor to its line of Italian liqueur and canned vodka sodas from Fabrizia. The new Crema di Pistachio Liqueur, made with real pistachios, is all-natural and made without added flavors, colors or preservatives. The 18% ABV liqueur is sold in 750-ml bottles. “We are excited to launch our Fabrizia Crema di Pistachio just in time for the holiday season,” said Phil Mastroianni, Co-owner and Co-founder of Fabrizia Spirits. “At Fabrizia, we only use the freshest and highest quality ingredients, and this newest product is no exception. Fabrizia Crema di Pistachio is made with pistachios sourced directly from California, providing an authentic flavor derived from real nuts that stands apart in the liqueur market.” Other offerings include Fabrizia Limoncello, Fabrizia Blood Orange Liqueur, Fabrizia Crema di Limoncello and canned Fabrizia Vodka Sodas in Sicilian Lemon, Blood Orange and Raspberry, among them. Fabrizia Spirits is based in Salem, Massachusetts.

DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO