LS Cream Liqueur: Taste of Tradition, Heritage and Community

By Erikka Yvonne
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe smooth and savory taste of LS Cream Liqueur was inspired by cremas, a sweet and creamy Haitian ancestral recipe that has been handed down for generations. The naturally composed beverage which is kosher, low lactose, gluten and nut free, is the first black owned liqueur company. Profoundly served...

