The Wildcats had their six-game winning streak snapped in the SWISD tournament this past week. Entering the tournament 2-0, Elgin defeated Pleasanton, Edison, Southwest Legacy and KIPP University Prep before falling to SA-Stevens 65-58.The Wildcats finished the game against Stevens with 30 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals. They shot 47% from the field, 38% from long range three ball land and 62% from the free throw line.The Wildcats were back on the road Tuesday, Nov. 23 to take on Rudder.After the Crockett tournament, the Lady Cats now sport a 4-3 record. They wrapped the tournament with back-to-back losses to ...

ELGIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO